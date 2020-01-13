Posted: Jan 13, 2020 10:57 AMUpdated: Jan 13, 2020 11:38 AM

It's an evening of fun, food, and fundraising as St. John Catholic School as 816 S. Keeler in Bartlesville invites you to their 2020 Gala and Auction February 1, 2020.

As for the Gala and Auction, Elizabeth Thash says the emcee is Tyler Vaclaw and our autioneer will be Roger Skelly.

The night begins with a reception with cash bar and hors d’oeuvres with games such as Spin the Wheel, Wine Pull, the BIG BOARD time-sensitive auction and more. It's followed by a catered dinner, cash bar, live auction, raffle drawing, music and dancing.

The St John students are armed with Raffle Tickets to be drawn on Feb 1, 2020 at the Gala where the winner chooses one of three super vacation trips:

Disney World Family Adventure: $550 in Disney Gift Cards - 4 nights at Hyatt Regency-Round trip airfare for 2

Cabo San Lucas Ocean View Getaway: 4 nights at the Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Gold Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico - Round trip airfare for 2

Napa Valley Backroads & Railways: Gourmet meal on the Napa Valley Wine Train - 6 hours of chauffeured luxury sedan service - 3 nights at Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa - Round trip airfare for 2

Online Gala Ticket sales are availabe at https://stjohnschool.schoolauction.net/auction2020/register/ticket_sales

Watch the Facebook Live Webisode with Lexie Radebaugh, Maggie and Elezabeth Thrash Sponsored by ARVEST

St. John Catholic School has proudly been serving children in grades Pre-Kindergarten through Eighth Grade, families and the Bartlesville region since 1912, over 100 years. The school prides itself in providing a quality faith-based education of all faiths and cultures. Teaching and instilling in its students’ academic excellence, character, and a strong sense of community.

St. John School offers a traditional academic curriculum designed to challenge each student. Our school consists of Elementary students (grades pre-K–5) and Middle School students (grades 6 – 8). The curriculum for all grades emphasizes literacy, critical thinking and problem solving. We endeavor to instill in our students a love of learning, to live Christian values, and to serve in their community.