Posted: Jan 13, 2020 11:07 AMUpdated: Jan 13, 2020 1:19 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the courthouse in Pawhuska Monday morning and breezed through a quick meeting.

The commissioners signed the contract allowing Heritage Hills Commercial Services to fix the treasurer’s roof. This will cost just over $27,000. They also allowed the Pawhuska Football team to use the Agriculture Building at the Osage County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Jan. 22nd for a football banquet. That banquet will start at 6:30 in the evening.

District One Commissioner Randall Jones and District Two Commissioner Kevin Pasley said roads were slick for a short time in their districts on Saturday, but no issues were reported.

There are three vacancies on the free fair board, one in each district. The filing period for anyone wanting to be on the board will be Feb. 3rd through the 7th and the election will be Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The commissioners will be getting a sewer machine that will cost just over $36,000 from Rob’s Auto Sales. This will be a 2006 or newer machine. There was also one utility permit signed for district two. Pasley was OK with approving the permit, but he wants to make sure the permits are being completed legally.