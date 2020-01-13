Posted: Jan 13, 2020 11:55 AMUpdated: Jan 13, 2020 11:55 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners presented a report of their annual inspection of the county jail at Monday morning’s meeting. The commissioners toured the jail following last week’s meeting on Jan. 10.

The jail went through a fair amount of turmoil in 2019. However, Sheriff Mirta Hallett has made a point to get the jail back up and running since her appointment last spring. District two commissioner and former undersheriff Doug Sonenberg said he was very pleased with the state of the jail.

District one commissioner Burke LaRue toured the facility as well. LaRue saw improvement but still came away skeptical about the 111-year-old building.

The commissioners were informed that work is still being done to repair the jail. District three commissioner Troy Friddle said that his road crew put 721 hour’s worth of work into the facility. Friddle said his crew repaired only when they could not work on roads due to weather.

The commissioner will meet again on Tuesday, January 21. The meeting will be a day later due to the observation of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.