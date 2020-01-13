Posted: Jan 13, 2020 1:47 PMUpdated: Jan 13, 2020 1:54 PM

The Bartlesville Community Center facility rental agreement was approved by the Washington County Commissioners on Monday.

Commissioner Antle said it is a change of location for the County's hosting of the Circuit Engineering District meeting to the Community Center. He said they had an issue with the facility at Tri County Tech in that there was not enough space. The area that is normally used to host the CED meeting was also booked, which is why they had to choose a different route.

The Washington County Fairgrounds were sought as a location where the Circuit Engineering District meeting could take place, but something was booked at the Fairgrounds as well. Commissioner Antle said it was an issue of space that led to their decision to go through with the Bartlesville Community Center's rental agreement.

Estimated rental is $360. Room rental is said to be $260; it costs $75 to set up and tear down the setup of the room in the BCC. An LCD fee of $25 for the use of the BCC's project is also attached. Commissioner Antle said they will pay for the room instead of having the vendor pay for it.

The CED meeting will be held at the Bartlesville Community Center on Thursday, Feb. 20th.