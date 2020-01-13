Posted: Jan 13, 2020 1:48 PMUpdated: Jan 13, 2020 1:49 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after stealing a purse from a residence and attempting to sell it on the internet. Jordan Harris appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing charges of first degree burglary and possession of stolen property.

According to an affidavit, Harris allegedly broke into a residence on Harned Drive in Bartlesville during the early morning hours on January 6. It is alleged the Harris took the purse from the garage of a residence. The victim reported the incident two days later after seeing the purse for sale online.

The probation and parole office noted that Harris was wearing an ankle monitor during the commission of the alleged crime. The office was able to use GPS data to prove that Harris was at the address where the theft occurred just before 6 a.m. on Jan. 6.

Officers then accompanied the victim to retrieve the purse. A false buy was set up outside of a local restaurant in Bartlesville. Police then arrested Harris at the site. A witness also claimed to have heard Harris saying he stole the item. Bond was set at $50,000 due to an extensive legal history.