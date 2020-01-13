Posted: Jan 13, 2020 2:05 PMUpdated: Jan 13, 2020 2:19 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested for domestic abuse for the second time in the last two years. Shawn Aaron Brown appeared at the Washington County Courthouse facing felony charges of domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.

Court documents allege that Brown repeatedly struck a female victim in the face with a minor child present. Brown just reached a plea deal last month for a March 2019 domestic abuse incident. He also has a previous felony conviction on his record, according to the State of Oklahoma.

The State also cited that alcohol is common theme in Brown’s arrests. The court set a bond at $50,000 with conditions of no contact with the alleged victim or the minor child. Also, Brown cannot possess alcohol.