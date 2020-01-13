Posted: Jan 13, 2020 2:11 PMUpdated: Jan 13, 2020 2:15 PM

Garrett Giles

Legislation filed by Republican Sen. Nathan Dahm of Broken Arrow would declare 2020 the “Year of the Bible.”

Senate Concurrent Resolution 7 would recognize the unique contribution the Bible has made in shaping the United States, including that biblical teachings inspired civil government concepts found in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. The resolution also recognizes that many U.S. presidents have paid tribute to the influence of the Bible.

In a statement, Sen. Dahm said, “We have turned away from the foundational principles and truths that established our country. This resolution allows us to recognize the influence the Bible has on our land. Second Chronicles 20:20 says ‘Believe in the Lord your God, so shall ye be established.' As we begin a new era in Oklahoma, I am hopeful this resolution will help people look to truth in 2020 and the years to come.”

House Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, has signed on as the House author of the resolution. SCR 7 encourages Gov. Kevin Stitt and the entire executive branch to designate 2020 as the “Year of the Bible.”