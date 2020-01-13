Posted: Jan 13, 2020 2:27 PMUpdated: Jan 13, 2020 2:27 PM

Ty Loftis

As a winter storm warning took effect, parts of Osage County received upwards of three inches of snow on Saturday morning. The sun melted most of the ice off the road as the day progressed, but District One Commissioner Randall Jones says his road crew was plenty busy that morning.

District Two Commissioner Kevin Pasley said the slick roads on Saturday in addition to the flash flooding from Friday didn't make for a good combination in the Skiatook area.

There is no rain predicted to be in the area again until Thursday evening.