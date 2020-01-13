Posted: Jan 13, 2020 2:50 PMUpdated: Jan 13, 2020 2:50 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting at City Hall on Tuesday evening.

The council will look to award a bid for someone to begin work on the Kihekah waterline project. They will consider accepting a Community Development Block Grant for the construction of water storage facility improvements. This grant is worth more than $135,000.

Raymond Redcorn will talk to the city council about real property. After going into executive session, the council will talk about possibly purchasing or appraising the real property. The council will also consider approving two lake lot transfers.

Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Joni Nash will also give a report as to how things are going across the area.

The meeting begins at 5:30 in the evening for those interested in attending.