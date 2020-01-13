Posted: Jan 13, 2020 7:18 PMUpdated: Jan 13, 2020 7:18 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board met for a regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening at the Administration Building and honored teachers in each building that excel in the classroom and beyond.

The teacher honored from Indian Camp Elementary School was Sharon Hendren. Hendren has been in the teaching profession for nearly 40 years. Penny Oller was honored at the Elementary School. She has been with Pawhuska Public Schools for 33 years.

At the junior high level, Jodi Culver was honored. Culver was instrumental in starting up, “Rachel's Closet” last year. Rachel's Closet is a food pantry at the school for students who go to bed hungry at night. Jan Yang was the high school teacher that got honored. High school Principal Lauri Lee applauded Yang for her teaching methods.

Superintendent David Cash gave a report and was sure to thank the teachers that were honored, along with the other teachers at Pawhuska Public Schools. Cash added that there was an increase in enrollment at the semester break.

All fundraisers were approved and personnel matters were also discussed.

The next regularly scheduled school board meeting will be Monday, Feb. 10th.