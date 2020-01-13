Posted: Jan 13, 2020 9:11 PMUpdated: Jan 13, 2020 9:20 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education held an extensive executive session on Monday night as they discussed the evaluation and the contract of Superintendent Vince Vincent.

Once the Board returned to open session, Board President David Cleveland read the executive session minutes as a compliance announcement. He said the DPS Board of Education met in executive session on January 13th, 2020 to discuss a.) evaluation of Vince Vincent, Superintendent and b.) contract of Vince Vincent, Superintendent. No action was taken while in executive session.

Board members present were Board President David Cleveland, Board Vice President Amy LaSpisa, Board Clerk Ryan Higbee, and Board Members David Chancellor and Amanda Guilfoyle. The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education would approve Superintendent Vince Vincent’s evaluation and his contract out of executive session.