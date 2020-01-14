Posted: Jan 14, 2020 3:50 AMUpdated: Jan 14, 2020 3:51 AM

Tom Davis

A Bartlesville man was hospitalized following a personal injury collision which occurred just after 8pm last night on County Road 2145 and State Highway 123, approximately 7 miles north of Barnsdall, OK in Osage County.

According to police, Kevin Holden, 42, of Bartlesville, OK. was transported by Bartlesville EMS to St. Johns in Tulsa where he was admitted in stable condition with trunk internal injury.

The police report says he was travelling northbound on County Road 2145 in a 2005 Saturn Vue where he departed the roadway to the right and overcorrected, departed the roadway to the left and rolled 1.5 times coming to a rest on its top, partially in the roadway.

Police say he was traveling too fast for a curve.