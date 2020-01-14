Posted: Jan 14, 2020 9:22 AMUpdated: Jan 14, 2020 9:25 AM

Garrett Giles

A man in Nowata County has been arrested for a domestic violence incident that occurred on Friday, Jan. 3rd.

According to the Nowata County Sheriff’s Office, Lieutenant Mark Wright arrested 38-year-old Timothy Sutton for the events. In the arrest report, it states that the victim suffered numerous injuries and it is alleged that Sutton beat the victim and chocked them until they passed out.

Sutton was taken into custody and he remains at the Nowata County Jail. His bond was set at $50,000. The Nowata County Sheriff’s Office stressed this is an arrest, not a conviction.