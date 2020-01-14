Posted: Jan 14, 2020 10:31 AMUpdated: Jan 14, 2020 10:32 AM

Ty Loftis

For any Pawhuska residents with questions about how things may go in a few months when movie producers of, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” get to town, there will be a town hall Wednesday evening at the Pawhuska Community Center to get those questions answered.

Matt Payne, along with Rachel Cannon, Lance McDaniel and Maria Gus all have extensive knowledge in working with the film industry and they will be on hand giving the latest information as to what will be happening across the area once filmmakers begin shooting the movie.

From a Facebook post, Payne says the goal of the town hall is to ensure that Hollywood has a tremendous experience so that all of Oklahoma can continue to benefit from a growing film industry and to ensure that our citizens get the most out of this unique and exciting opportunity.

Pizza and soft drinks are included. The event starts at 5:30 p.m.