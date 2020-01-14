Posted: Jan 14, 2020 10:39 AMUpdated: Jan 14, 2020 10:40 AM

Garrett Giles

Allegiant Air announced on Tuesday that they plan to offer new nonstop summer seasonal service between Tulsa and Nashville beginning Friday, June 4th, 2020.

To commemorate the new nonstop, the airline has launched a celebration sale with fares starting as low as $44 one-way. In a statement, Alexis Higgins, the Tulsa International Airport’s CEO, said, “Traveling from one top ten music city to another has just been made easier thanks to Allegiant and their investment in nonstop service from Tulsa to Nashville. We are excited for the performers, fans, and tourists who will be able to enjoy all that both cities have to offer.”

Allegiant currently serves Destin-Fort Walton Beach (VPS), Las Vegas (LAS), Los Angeles (LAX), Orlando/Sanford (SFB), and Tampa/St. Petersburg (PIE) from Tulsa International Airport.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said, “Tulsa International Airport continues to see increased passenger activity due to the commitment of our community and Airport leadership to increase nonstop flights to destinations throughout the country. We are grateful to Allegiant for adding a new nonstop flight to Nashville and look forward to more nonstop additions in the future.”

(Photo courtesy: Tulsa International Airport)