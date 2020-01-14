Posted: Jan 14, 2020 12:57 PMUpdated: Jan 14, 2020 1:00 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners continue to applaud Jason Mantooth, the Washington County Fairgrounds Manager, for his work in updating the facility.

Last week, Mantooth painted the walls of the North Room of the Fairgrounds building a light gray. The trim was painted a darker gray.

Commissioner Antle said they are also looking to remove the materials off the ceiling. He said Mantooth may discuss this with Sheriff Scott Owen and the inmate work crew to see if they would lightly remove the top layer of the material on the ceiling to see what happens.

Commissioner Antle said the whole approach has been to wait and see what happens for now. He said he does not see how they would get the material that is falling off the ceiling in the South Room of the Fairgrounds building down without the use of a pressure washer.

Apart from that, Commissioner Mike Bouvier shared good news in that all the new 15 to 20-ton heat and air units at the Fairgrounds have been installed. He said everything is new and under warranty.