Posted: Jan 14, 2020 2:00 PMUpdated: Jan 14, 2020 4:27 PM

Garrett Giles

Residents of Woodland Park in Bartlesville have asked the City of Bartlesville for help as semi-trucks use neighborhood streets to turn around.

Ward 2 City Councilman Paul Stuart said a constituent recently called him about the issue. He said the semis are damaging yards, sprinkler systems and street signs. He said this has mostly affected the residents on the north side of Woodland Park and those that live at the intersections in the neighborhood.

Pretty regularly semi-trucks are getting turn around and they are not able to get onto Highway 75 South. Councilman Stuart said they often do not realize this until they pass the highway and come up on Lowe's. He said they will then turn into Woodland Park/Woodland View without the knowledge that they cannot navigate the neighborhood streets and turns.

The constituent that called Councilman Stuart saw a trucker having issue last week in the Woodland Park neighborhood. He said they called the Bartlesville Police Department to help the driver get out of the neighborhood.

No damages was done in this instance (pictured). Councilman Stuart said it was a local driver making a local delivery in this case. He said thanks to the officer that helped and the awareness of the resident, a potentially damaging situation was avoided.

Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey has reached out to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to install directional signs at the Adams Boulevard and Adams Road intersection that will lead semis to the highway. Councilman Stuart said the city will install signs to the north of Woodland Park that tells truck drivers they cannot enter. A similar sign will be placed to the south of Woodland View.

If the city has to put new posts into place with the signs, it could cost under $1,000. Councilman Stuart said that should be the estimated cost for the five or six signs they install in addition to however many sign posts the city may need.

Without ODOT's signs placed at the Walmart intersection, the semi drivers will go farther west and they will have to turn around in the Lowe's parking lot or the lot at soccer fields across Adams Road. It is either those options or they will have to go up to Silver Lake Road and take it south to Nowata Road.

Councilman Stuart said these alternative routes work, but the goal is to get the semi-trucks off of city roads as much as possible. He said this will prevent maintenance costs for the roadways in the future.

Two weeks could pass before the city posts the signs at Woodland Park. Councilman Stuart said it is uncertain as to when ODOT will place the signs at the intersections of Adams Boulevard and Adams Road.

If you have any concerns regarding this matter or another matter, Councilman Stuart said you can reach him by email. His email is ward2council@cityofbartlesville.org.

(Photo courtesy: Councilman Stuart)