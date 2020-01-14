Posted: Jan 14, 2020 2:36 PMUpdated: Jan 14, 2020 3:22 PM

Max Gross

Several Nowata County officials voiced the need for improved security measures at the courthouse at Monday’s Nowata County Commissioners meeting. City of Nowata police chief Mike McElhaney spoke of a few instances were unsafe situations occurred at the courthouse recently.

He also detailed an incident where a backpack was left unattended. McElhaney says he knows that a dedicated courthouse security officer would not fit in the county’s tight budget. McElhaney said that a small measure could aid the situation.

Several other courthouses in neighboring counties have similar signage. The commissioners debated where the signs should be placed. All agreed that the signs need to be present at every point of entry. The board will consider ordering the signs at a subsequent meeting.