Posted: Jan 14, 2020 3:06 PMUpdated: Jan 14, 2020 3:06 PM

Ty Loftis

One teacher from each campus was honored at Pawhuska's school board meeting Monday evening because they go above and beyond to provide a great learning opportunity for their students. Indian Camp Elementary School Principal Amy Sanders gave a plaque to Sharon Hendren, someone who always puts a smile on her students faces.

Elementary School Principal Byron Cowan presented the award to Penny Oller, someone who has been in the teaching profession for a long time.

At the junior high level, High School Principal Lauri Lee honored Language Arts teacher Jodi Culver, someone who was integral in starting up, “Rachel's Closet,” a food pantry of sorts where students in need of supplies can go when need be.

Lee also shined a light on high school math teacher Jan Yang. Lee says that Yang's teaching methods are very helpful for her students.

Superintendent David Cash was appreciative of not only the teachers honored Monday night, but of all the teachers representing the Pawhuska School District.