Posted: Jan 14, 2020 6:55 PMUpdated: Jan 14, 2020 7:12 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council met for a regularly scheduled meeting at City Hall Tuesday evening and got a number of things accomplished.

Osage Nation Assistant Principal Chief Raymond Redcorn addressed the council about the possibility of the Osage Nation re-purchasing City Hall. The Osage Nation built the building in 1894, but the Allotment Act of 1906 forced the Nation to sell it. It was auctioned off and the City of Pawhuska has been in the building ever since. The thought is that the Legislative Branch of the Osage Nation would move into City Hall. Both parties agreed that this was the first step of what would be many steps and it would be best to meet again at a later time.

The council also awarded a bid for Lone Hickory Cattle, LLC to begin work on the Kihekah waterline project. This project will cost just over $159,000.

The council accepted a Community Development Block Grant, for more than $135,000, which will be used to help improve the water storage facility. They also allowed the City Manager, Dave Neely, to purchase a used truck with a dump bed that will cost no more than $15,000.

During City Manager comments, Neely mentioned that the Pawhuska Rotary Club will be turning 100 years old next month. Neely says he will be drawing up some sort of resolution to commemorate the occasion. Cheryl Potts also spoke about the Pawhuska Block Party and Chili Cook-off, which is set to take place on Saturday, Feb. 8th at the Osage County Fairgrounds. All proceeds will benefit Pawhuska School teachers.

The next regularly scheduled Pawhuska City Council meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 11th at 5:30 in the evening.