Posted: Jan 14, 2020 9:00 PMUpdated: Jan 14, 2020 9:02 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage Nation Assistant Principal Chief Raymond Redcorn started a dialogue with the Pawhuska City Council Tuesday evening regarding the possibility of the Nation re-purchasing City Hall. Redcorn said the Osage Nation built the building in 1894 before the Allotment Act of 1906 forced them to sell it. The City of Pawhuska has occupied it ever since. Redcorn says the reason for the purchase is still being solidified, but he says the Nation wants to be transparent about the entire process.

Redcorn said a few weeks ago, several members of the Osage Nation Congress took a tour of City Hall. He said the first thought is to move the Legislative Branch of the Osage Nation into City Hall. Redcorn went into the process of what it would take for all of this to occur.

This June, there are six seats up for grabs in the Osage Nation Congress, meaning there could be a different view on how to handle this matter in the coming months. Councilwoman Jourdan Foran said it is important for the council to allow the citizens voice their opinion on the matter.

Both parties involved felt it would be best to hold another meeting at a later date to find the best way to proceed.