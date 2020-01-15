Posted: Jan 15, 2020 8:39 AMUpdated: Jan 15, 2020 8:39 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville residents will receive a voucher for one free trip to Osage Landfill in their next utility bill that will allow them to dispose of unwanted household goods free of charge any time before Dec. 31st, 2020.

The program is intended to assist residents who have unwanted household items that are too large for regular trash collection. Items not permitted include complete structures, roofs, trees and vehicles, tires, batteries, hazardous material, wet paint, appliances that have not had the compressors removed, such as refrigerators, freezers and air conditioners, and demolished structures. Appliances must be certified “Freon free” if the compressor is not removed. All appliances that have compressors must have the compressors removed before disposal. The compressor can be disposed of if it is removed; it is recommend that a licensed refrigerant technician be contacted for the removal.

Any Solid Waste customer who has not received their voucher by Tuesday, Feb. 4th should contact the Utility Billing office at 918.338.4224. The voucher is valid for City of Bartlesville Residential Solid Waste customers only. No commercial accounts or contractors will be permitted. One voucher is issued per customer and may not be duplicated.

Customers must present a current City of Bartlesville utility bill to landfill staff before items can be discarded. Residents may take their items to Osage Landfill during regular business hours, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

For questions or more information, contact the Public Works Department at 918.338.4131.