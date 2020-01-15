Posted: Jan 15, 2020 9:16 AMUpdated: Jan 15, 2020 9:18 AM

The Westside Community Center of Bartlesville will host a discussion on mental health.

Topics covered will be services available in Washington County, confidentiality, undocumented persons, and cultural issues that may prevent someone from seeking help. The discussion will be held on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at the Westside Community Center located 501 S. Bucy Ave.

The WCC has a mission to educate and empower the underserved in the Bartlesville community. This means:

1. Serving someone’s social and personal needs

2. Serve economic and recreational needs

3. Motivate and build character

4. Serve the aspirations of their members

5. Provide educational, cultural, social and economic programs

The Westside Community Center in Bartlesville plays an integral part by uniting local residents through educational, social, recreational and cultural activites. They have programs such as Peaceful Warriors, W.E. Pro$per, and the Community Advanced Study Hall (CASH). The WCC has served Bartlesville for more than 60 years.