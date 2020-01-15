News
Bartlesville
Posted: Jan 15, 2020 9:38 AMUpdated: Jan 15, 2020 9:42 AM
CFO Muninger: City on Budget Target for FY 2019-20
Tom Davis
The City of Bartlesville is on target to meet its budgetary goals this fiscal year, CFO/City Clerk Jason Muninger announced this week on KWON Radio's "City Talk" program.
Muninger said, "Sales tax is up dang near 3 percent! It's up 2.9 percent or about $50,000 for January collections compared to the same period last year.
"That's about $240,000 over the anticipated budget," he said. "This shows our citizens are shopping locally and spending their dollars in Bartlesville."
Muninger said the recent revenue numbers are about 52 percent of what is anticipated in the 2019-20 Fiscal Year budget, which ends June 30.
"This means we have about $12 million in revenue at the mid-point of our fiscal year, over the projected amount of $11.5 million," he said.
Muninger said while the General Fund at mid-fiscal year "looks good," declining revenues during the second half of the year are always a possibility.
Muninger said enterprise funds — Water, Waste Water and Sanitation — are also up compared to anticipated budget amounts.
"Water is at about 51.2 percent, while Waste Water and Sanitation are both around 51 percent, so we're pretty much where we want to be at the half-way point of our budget year," he said.
Enterprise Funds, which typically generate their own revenue, represent departments that provide direct customer service to citizens. Enterprise Funds are handled similar to any other business, Muninger said.
"Revenues derived from those services are put back into that fund and are used to maintain, improve or upgrade that department's infrastructure as well as pay for personnel and other functions of the department," he said.
The City's fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30. Projections for the budget are made during the budget preparation project, which typically begins in February.
