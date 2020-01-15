Posted: Jan 15, 2020 11:33 AMUpdated: Jan 15, 2020 11:34 AM

The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation’s rescheduled Scholars Showcase will take place on Thursday.

Blair Ellis, the BPS Foundation’s Executive Director, said tickets are still on sale for $20. She said people can buy tickets online at bpsfoundation.org. You can also call the Education Service Center offices and ask for Ellis. You can call Ellis at 918.336.8600. Add the extension 3523.

People who purchased tickets to the event when it was scheduled to take place in November 2019 are still allowed into the event and do not have to repurchase tickets. The Scholar Showcase will be held from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Hopestone Loft located at 206 SE Frank Phillips Blvd.

At the event, you can see how the BPS Foundation impacts Bartlesville’s schools through teacher and student testimonials. Demonstrations of grants and initiatives the Foundation provides will also be shared.

The night will end with a live auction. Goods and services provided by Bartlesville teachers and administrators will be featured.