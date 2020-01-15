Posted: Jan 15, 2020 12:03 PMUpdated: Jan 15, 2020 12:42 PM

Garrett Giles

The Ramona Police Department is seeking the identity of a suspect involved in an incident on Monday, Jan. 6th.

According to the Ramona Police Department on Wednesday, they are looking for someone that left their red extended pickup truck unattended following an accident at the Cherokee Casino earlier in the month. The RPD said the suspect backed into a silver vehicle that was unattended in the casino parking lot before leaving the scene.

To the right is the picture of the suspect the Ramona Police Department has released. Anyone with information should call the RPD at 918.536.1242. You can also send them a private message on Facebook.