Posted: Jan 15, 2020 12:47 PMUpdated: Jan 15, 2020 12:47 PM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma’s Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready will be in Bartlesville throughout the day on Thursday.

Jude’s Health and Java House will host Commissioner Mulready for “Coffee with a Commissioner” at 9:00 a.m. The cafe is located at 2503 SE Washington Boulevard.

The Green Country Republican Women’s Club says they are also honored to have him as their Guest Speaker for their luncheon to be held at the Hillcrest Country Club. Reservations to the event at Hillcrest closed on Tuesday.

Mulready has been Oklahoma’s Insurance Commissioner since 2019. Prior to this role, Mulready served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives and District 68 from 2010 to 2018.