Posted: Jan 15, 2020 2:36 PMUpdated: Jan 15, 2020 2:36 PM

A Bartlesville man entered a guilty plea on drug charges Tuesday one day before a non-jury trial was slated to occur. Michael Livingston entered a no contest plea on a charge of possession of drugs with intent to distribute. The court recommends a seven-year suspended sentence with supervised probation.

Livingston was originally arrested when police served a warrant on his residence on January 17, 2018. While taking Livingston in tocustody, his mother Geraldine Townsend, fired what was later to discovered to be a pellet gun at officers. Officers returned fire and struck Townsend who later died due to her injuries. One officer was injured in the incident.

After searching the residence on Maple Avenue in Bartlesville, officers recovered multiple handguns, large quantities of marijuana in jars and bags, a device capable of receiving Bartlesville Police radio frequencies and two security cameras.

The court determined that Livingston is disabled and will be moving out of state. He will be required to appear on the fines and cost docket in July.