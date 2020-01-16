Posted: Jan 16, 2020 9:28 AMUpdated: Jan 16, 2020 10:46 AM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma’s Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready toured most of Bartlesville on Thursday.

Around 9:00 a.m., Commissioner Mulready held “Coffee with a Commissioner” at Jude’s Health and Java House. He said he had fun getting out and into the Bartlesville community.

Mulready has been Oklahoma’s Insurance Commissioner since 2019.Prior to this role, Mulready served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives and District 68 from 2010 to 2018. He has spent plenty of time in Oklahoma City learning the department and interacting with his team there.

Now that this has taken place, Commissioner Mulready said he has been scheduling events in more rural communities. He said they had coffee with agents and brokers with insurance companies in Bartlesville on Thursday morning. A lucheon with the Green Country Republican Women's Club at Hillcrest Crest Club, and a meeting with the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerece were also in the Commissioner's schedule for Thursday.

Commissioner Mulready said he wanted to be in Bartlesville because he wanted to tell people what the Oklahoma Insurance Commission is and what they do. He said it is surprising how many people do not know what the department is, so he wanted to get any questions people might have answered.

According to Commissioner Mulready, his department is critical to Oklahoma because it generates a lot of revenue for state services. Commissioner Mulready said he also wanted to hear how Oklahoma’s Insurance Commission could serve Oklahomans better in the Bartlesville area.

Two days prior to his visit in Bartlesville, Commissioner Mulready said he asked these same questions when he was with his management team. He said it was great to finally get out and ask those questions to public audiences.

Events like this will be more common for Commissioner Mulready in 2020. He said he wants to get out at least once a month to visit with folks in rural areas. The Insurance Commission recently held a stint in Enid where they took people's questions and answered them.

The next swing for Commissioner Mulready is through southwestern Oklahoma. This includes Altus, Duncan and Lawton.