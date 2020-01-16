Posted: Jan 16, 2020 10:05 AMUpdated: Jan 16, 2020 10:06 AM

Max Gross

Voter registration among democrats continues to decline in the State of Oklahoma. While Republican, Libertarians and Independents have seen increased registration since 2018, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board.

This only continues trends in the state that have been ongoing since 1960. Registered Republicans account for 48.3% of voters, which is the highest number since at least 1960. Libertarian representation is over 11,000 for the first time in the history of the state. That is more than double the numbers from just 2018.

As of November 2019, 58% of registered voters in Washington County were listed as republicans.