Posted: Jan 16, 2020 10:19 AMUpdated: Jan 16, 2020 11:06 AM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Wesleyan University is excited to announce a new concurrent program that they are starting in partnership with TEL Library.

OKWU Prep is designed to offer convenient and affordable college credits for high school students, both locally and for students online in the greater Midwest. According to Oklahoma Wesleyan University, students will be challenged with faith-based curriculum in a growing number of courses.

Students can gain up to 45 hours of college credit in the program, taking general education courses such as Composition I and II, US History I and II, General Psychology, and others.

Oklahoma Wesleyan is currently accepting applications for Fall 2020. The program is open to juniors and seniors in High School with a 3.0 GPA and an ACT score of 18 or higher or a SAT score of 960 or higher.

Pictured is Dr. Jim Dunn signs agreement with a TEL Library representative. The agreement was originally announced on Tuesday.

(Photo courtesy: Oklahoma Wesleyan University)