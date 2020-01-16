News

Osage County

Posted: Jan 16, 2020 10:22 AM

OSCO Investigating Apparent Murder-Suicide

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide near the city of Prue. Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden explains.

 

Virden says he believes it was a domestic disturbance involving a husband and wife that caused the incident to occur. The male has been positively identified, but they are still waiting to get a positive identification of the female victim. 


