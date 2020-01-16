Posted: Jan 16, 2020 10:29 AMUpdated: Jan 16, 2020 10:32 AM

Garrett Giles

We all need a little grace in life, and the Bartlesville Public Library plans to help extend some by implementing a grace period for items returned or renewed within seven days of the due date, waiving overdue fines.

Effective this month, items returned within seven days of the due date will not be assessed an overdue fine. Director Shellie McGill said due to software challenges, fines for items returned or renewed after the seven day grace period will be calculated from the initial date they were due.

McGill said TLC Kits, Book Club Kits, Library of Things items, and Inter-Library Loans are not covered by the grace period. She said the Bartlesville Public Library loves lending books, DVD’s and other things to our community and they hope our library patrons are as addicted to borrowing.