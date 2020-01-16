Posted: Jan 16, 2020 2:22 PMUpdated: Jan 16, 2020 2:22 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was arrested after allegedly writing over $2,000 worth of fraudulent checks. Amanda Pippin was with felony counts of identity theft and forgery of checks. This is the fourth time Pippin has been charged in an incident of a similar nature since 2017.

According to an affidavit, a male victim saw nine checks that he did not authorize from his bank account. Investigators noted that Pippin was the payee on all of the checks. A search warrant was obtained for Pippin’s online bank records that showed she had taken $2,067 from Washington County residents.

During a subsequent interview with law enforcement Pippin stated that all of the checks were fraudulent. She claimed that she would take account numbers by stealing outgoing checks from the victim’s mailboxes. She would then use a smart phone app to create fake checks and deposit them electronically.

Pippin remains in custody at the Washington County Courthouse on a $10,000 bond.