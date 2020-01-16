Posted: Jan 16, 2020 5:04 PMUpdated: Jan 16, 2020 5:05 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Police Chief Nick Silva was abruptly fired in June only to get re-hired a short time later after the public came out in public support of Silva. Silva is now being suspended with pay and his department is being investigated by the OSBI at the request of the Osage County District Attorney's Office.

The investigation revolves around allegations of a police department employee mishandling a confidential informant. District Attorney Mike Fisher released a statement to the News on 6 and it said the following:

“This morning at my direction of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation served a search warrant on the Pawhuska Police Department. Based upon that search warrant and the ongoing investigation, Chief Silva has been suspended by the City of Pawhuska. We expect the investigation to be wrapped up within the next week and we anticipate that some charges may be filed.”

City Manager Dave Neely, Silva and the OSBI were all unavailable for comment. We will have updates to this story as they become available.