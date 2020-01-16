Posted: Jan 16, 2020 6:36 PMUpdated: Jan 16, 2020 6:38 PM

Garrett Giles

The Ramona Police Department has identity the suspect involved in an incident that took place at the Cherokee Casino.

According to the Ramona Police Department, they are looking for Stacy Isle. It is alleged that Isle left her red extended pickup truck unattended following an accident at the casino on Monday, Jan. 6th. The RPD said she backed into another vehicle in the parking lot before she fled the scene.

The original photo of Isle that was released by the RPD is pictured below. Anyone with information should call the Ramona Police Department at 918.536.1242. You can also send them a private message on Facebook.