Posted: Jan 17, 2020 9:56 AMUpdated: Jan 17, 2020 10:09 AM

Tom Davis

Friday was Nation Mentoring Day and it was a perfect day to welcome Charlene Dew David Lewis from Brig Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma to our studios for Community Connection.

Charlene Dew is the Area Director and David Lewis is not only the Board Chair, but he is a Big Brother himself. Both of them sat down with us to explain what Big Brother Big Sister is all about and share some very special stories on mentoring young people.

Charlene and David tell us as the nation’s largest donor and volunteer supported mentoring network, Big Brothers Big Sisters makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers (“Bigs”) and children (“Littles”), ages 6 through 18, in communities across the country. We develop positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people.

BE A BIG

The Big Brothers Big Sisters Mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters Vision is All youth achieve their full potential.

Our programs aim to help every child reach their full potential.

Here’s the proof. National research has shown that positive relationships between Littles and their Bigs have a direct and measurable impact on children’s lives. By participating in our programs, Little Brothers and Sisters are:

more confident in their schoolwork performance

able to get along better with their families

46% less likely to begin using illegal drugs

27% less likely to begin using alcohol

52% less likely to skip school.

CORE PROGRAMS

School-Based Program

Allows the volunteer to meet with the child one hour per week at his/her school. Sometimes the best place to help a child realize his/her potential is at their school. The focus of this program is to develop a friendship.

It may sound obvious, but sometimes the best place to help a child realize their potential is at school. Kids enjoy having their Bigs meet with them there, whether it’s in the classroom or on the playground. And parents know what a positive impact it makes.

It’s teacher-approved.

Some of the biggest supporters of our School-Based Mentoring program are actually teachers. They see students come back from their time with their Big filled with confidence, smiling big, ready to learn and eager to succeed.

Learning about life.

Although it takes place at schools, our School-Based Mentoring program isn’t limited to the classroom. Of course, some Littles do talk with their Bigs about class, or do homework, or read together, but it’s perfectly fine to shoot hoops in the gym or play on the playground. At the end of the day, it’s really all about starting a friendship, providing guidance and inspiring them to reach their potential.

At Big Brothers Big Sisters, we have tremendous confidence in our ability to impact children and put them on the right path. But it means even more when an outside study comes to the same conclusion.

Community-Based Program

Provides a child with individual time and attention. Outings filled with conversations and shared activities foster a relationship that helps youth manage the everyday challenges that are part of growing up.

Many relationships between Bigs and Littles fall under our Community-Based programs. These are one-to-one outings and activities, doing things they enjoy together, like:

Taking a walk in the park

Going to museum

Inspiring each other

Listening to music

Hanging out and talking

Some Bigs meet their Littles on the weekends. Others get together with their Littles in the evenings. Each match is unique and develops a schedule that works for them.

About the Campaign

Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based mentoring programs are designed to create positive, measurable outcomes for youth, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence and better relationships.

Bowl for Kids' Sake supports our mentoring programs and allows even more Littles to start on the path to their brightest possible futures.

Early Bird Registration Closes January 24, 2020

Drawing for $100 Visa Card for all participants registered by January 24th.

Two entries for participants who make a personal donation to their own online page.

Team Captains will receive a custom shirt unique to team captains when all team members are registered by January 24.

Bowl Party Days @ Red Apple Bowling Center

7pm | Friday, Feb 21 | Thurs, Feb 27 | Friday, Feb 28

Bowl Party Days @ P66 Lanes 11:30am-1:00pm | Tues, Feb 18 | Wed, Feb 26