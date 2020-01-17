Posted: Jan 17, 2020 10:01 AMUpdated: Jan 17, 2020 10:01 AM

Garrett Giles

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced Friday that it has awarded a total of $25,000 to 20 recipients of the Bill Simon Memorial Scholarship, including Elisha Ruiz who works at Freddy’s in Bartlesville.

The scholarship fund is made possible through generous contributions from franchisees, vendor partners, the corporate office team and members of the community. This year marks the second year that all Freddy’s team members were welcome to apply for the scholarship. Ruiz is pursuing higher education at Wichita State University and has been a Freddy’s team member since 2017.

Ruiz was selected based on her strong academic record, demonstrated leadership and participation in school and community activities, honors, work experience, statement of goals and aspirations. All applicants must be Freddy's team members in good standing with one year of employment completed (minimum of 750 hours). Applicants must also be current students or high school seniors who are prospective students in full-time undergraduate study at an accredited two- or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school.

The scholarship, founded in 2018 in memoriam of the company's beloved co-founder and CEO Bill Simon, was created to support Freddy's team members' pursuit of post-secondary education in college or vocational programs. Through this fund, Freddy’s team members such as Ruiz are better able to pursue their education, in a testament to Bill’s passion for education and opportunity.

Ben Simon, President of the Bill Simon Memorial Scholarship Foundation and Vice President of Operations for Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers said in a statement: “Freddy’s would not be where it is today without the hard work and positive attitudes of our team members . Day in and day out, they are dedicated to delivering a great experience to Freddy’s Guests, and we want to show our appreciation. Bill always had such a passion for personal growth and learning, and we believe this scholarship is a perfect way to honor that.”

The overall award amount will be raised from $25,000 to $50,000 for the 2020 scholarships. The application for the 2020 scholarship is open now through Sunday, March 8th.

For more information about the Bill Simon Memorial Scholarship Program, visit www.freddysusa.com/scholarship.