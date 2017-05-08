Posted: Jan 19, 2020 10:39 AMUpdated: Jan 17, 2020 10:39 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting at the courthouse in Pawhuska this Tuesday in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.

There will be discussion regarding the enforcement of utility permit penalties against utility permit companies. There will also be possible action taken regarding hiring outside legal counsel to enforce these penalties against the companies.

There will also be continued discussion regarding a new courthouse being built in Pawhuska and a new or repurposed annex in Skiatook.

Executive Director of Tourism for Osage County, Kelly Bland will give a report as to how things are going across the area. Bland will also be requesting funding for advertisement of the Barnsdall Bigheart Days.

Kay Kelley will give an E-911 update and there will be talk regarding quotes for electric work to be completed at the McCord shop.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.