Posted: Jan 17, 2020 10:39 AMUpdated: Jan 17, 2020 11:25 AM

Garrett Giles

Central Middle School is hosting its second annual VEX Robotics Competition on Saturday.

You can observe the action as both middle school and high school teams fight in the Central STEM Bruin Battle, which is scheduled to start at 8:00 a.m. and end by 5:00 p.m. at CMS located at 815 SE Delaware Ave.

The VEX Robotics Competition, presented by the Robotics Education & Competition Foundation, is the largest and fastest-growing middle school and high school robotics program globally with more than 24,000 teams from 61 countries playing in over 1,700 competitions worldwide.

Each year, an exciting engineering challenge is presented in the form of a game. Students, with guidance from their teachers and mentors, build innovative robots and compete year-round.

In addition to learning valuable engineering skills, students gain life skills such as teamwork, perseverance, communication, collaboration, project management, and critical thinking. The VEX Robotics Competition prepares students to become future innovators with 95-percent of participants reporting an increased interest in STEM subject areas and pursuing STEM-related careers.

If you would like to volunteer, contact Central's STEM teacher Lolly Williams at 918.336.9302. Add the extension 1808. You can also send an email to her at WilliamsLL@bps-ok.org.

Here is the current challenge for Saturday :

VEX Robotics Competition Turning Point is played on a 12’x12’ square field.

Two (2) Alliances – one (1) “red” and one (1) “blue” – composed of two (2) Teams each, compete in matches consisting of a fifteen (15) second Autonomous Period, followed by a one minute and forty-five second (1:45) Driver Controlled Period.

The object of the game is to attain a higher score than the opposing Alliance by placing Cubes in Towers, or scoring Cubes in Goals.

(Picture courtesy: Bartlesville Public Schools)