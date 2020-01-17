Posted: Jan 17, 2020 10:46 AMUpdated: Jan 17, 2020 11:27 AM

Garrett Giles

Beginning this month, the Bartlesville Public Library will offer a new “adulting” program called “#lifehacks," which is a program geared toward helping young adults learn basic life skills.

#lifehacks is a series of 12 monthly programs specifically tailored for young adults aged 16 to 23 that will provide basic skills and hacks on how to best handle everyday situations such as basic car maintenance, basic household repairs, the importance of budgeting, self-defense and more.

In addition, a cooking segment, instructed by Chef Tara Burkhead of Tri County Tech, will be featured at the beginning of each class. Each program is a stand-alone class that cumulates into a “graduation” at the end of the series.

The first part of the January class will cover how to cook easy and quick dishes using ramen, while the second part of the class will be about car maintenance. The class is set for 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30th. The February #lifehacks class topic will be on personal safety, both online and self-defense. This class will be held 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27th.

All the classes in the #lifehacks series are free and will be held in the Library’s Meeting Room A, located at 600 S. Johnstone Ave. Walk-ins are welcome, but registration is preferred. To register, or for more information, call the Reference Desk at 918-338-4168.

The #lifehacks program series is made possible by a community grant from Phillips 66.