Posted: Jan 17, 2020 12:15 PMUpdated: Jan 17, 2020 12:15 PM

Garrett Giles

A person of interest involved in an incident that took place at the Cherokee Casino in Ramona has turned themselves in.

According to Sergeant Williams with the Ramona Police Department, Stacy Isle has came forward on Friday. He said they are not currently seeking information on her at this time and that the case is closed. It was alleged that Isle left her red extended pickup truck unattended following an accident she fled at the Cherokee Casino on Monday, Jan. 6th.

The Ramona Police Department thanks the community for an amazing outpour of information. Because of the sharing of social media posts, the RPD was able to close the case.