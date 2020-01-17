Posted: Jan 17, 2020 1:30 PMUpdated: Jan 17, 2020 1:34 PM

Garrett Giles

The flooding events that took place in May 2019 continue to impact people across the State of Oklahoma.

Glen Mulready, Oklahoma’s Insurance Commissioner, said the first six months of his first year in office were busy because of the weather. Through the process, Commissioner Mulready (pictured) said all Oklahomans should look into flood insurance.

If it rains where you live, it can flood where you live. Commissioner Mulready said by flood, folks may only think of rising rivers. He said that is not necessarily the case.

Flooding is not covered by a standard home owner's policy. You have to buy a seperate flood policy to be covered no matter what.

Insurance Commissioner Mulready said that roughly 90-percent of flood damage was uncovered in Oklahoma because people did not have flood insurance. He said this is the total opposite when it comes to tornado damage because almost all tornado damage is insured through a home owner’s policy.

That in mind, Commissioner Mulready said you should ask about flood insurance. He said it is not as expensive as you might think, and it can save you a lot of trouble if severe flooding impacts Oklahoma again.

The average premium for flood insurance is $500 in Oklahoma. Commissioner Mulready said you can call the Oklahoma Insurance Department. Listed below are customer assistance lines if you have any questions about flood insurance:

State : 1.800.522.0071

Oklahoma City : 405.521.2828

Tulsa : 918.295.3700

You are also encouraged to talk to your agent about flood insurance for your home.

Insurance Commissioner Mulready said in his first six months in office, Oklahoma received the second highest number of tornadoes, and the worst flooding in its history. He said everyone would do away with the situation if they could, but he said it helped him grow and learn the position he is in quicker.