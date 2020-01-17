Posted: Jan 17, 2020 2:25 PMUpdated: Jan 17, 2020 2:40 PM

Max Gross

Truity Credit Union has announced a partnership with the Run the Streets Program as a part of its Caring Action Partner initative for 2020. Run the Streets will receive an approximate donation of $40,000, courtesy of employee giving, along with a single gift of almost $7,200 that was presented on January 15. In addition, Truity will provide the organization with communications support, host supply drives and contribute volunteer hours.

Truity Vice President of People Development Andria McCollough says the company is excited to help at-risk youth in the Bartlesville community. The donations will not only help the participants get free running shoes, but will also go toward race fees and other associated costs.

Run the Streets is a mentoring program which uses long distance running as a vehicle for change with at-risk and delinquent youth. Youth between the ages of 12 and 18 train with adult mentors for 13 weeks to run a half-marathon. The program is provided at no cost to youth runners, with funding provided by private donors, like Truity, and the annual Woolaroc 8k race.