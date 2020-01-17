Posted: Jan 17, 2020 2:50 PMUpdated: Jan 17, 2020 2:50 PM

Ty Loftis

Because of financial instability, it was recently announced that Tulsa Public Schools will have to let go 84 of its employees at the end of the school year. Pawhuska Superintendent David Cash says teachers won't have to worry about looking for a job under his watch.

At the state level, Cash doesn't see any cuts coming. If there are, he says there is a cushion built up where it won't effect much. Cash says in 15 years he has never laid off teachers due to monetary issues.

Cash says he is managing this year's budget, but he is already beginning to forecast next year's budget.