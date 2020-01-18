Posted: Jan 18, 2020 7:34 AMUpdated: Jan 18, 2020 7:34 AM

Garrett Giles

City of Bartlesville offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 20th, and trash routes will be amended next week due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

Monday trash routes will be serviced next week on Wednesday, Jan. 22. Public Works Director Keith Henry said Monday customers will need to put their trash out no later than 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22nd, for their trash to be collected next week.

Police and fire services will continue as normally scheduled, with no interruptions. City offices will re-open as normally scheduled on Tuesday, Jan. 21st.