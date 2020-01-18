Posted: Jan 18, 2020 7:41 AMUpdated: Jan 18, 2020 7:41 AM

Garrett Giles

Dennis Halpin, Truity Credit Union’s President and CEO, is pleased to announce that Steve Mooney has been named Chief Technology Officer after a nationwide search.

Halpin said Truity is excited to welcome Mooney to their team. He said Mooney’s experience and leadership make him a huge asset to their future at the credit union and meeting their mission to provide the best service for their members.

After earning a degree in computer science and applied theoretical physics at the University of Central Oklahoma, Mooney began his career as a systems engineer/scientist at Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company where he introduced groundbreaking networks to the energy industry. He joined MidFirst bank in 1997 as their network manager and later began his credit union experience in 2004 at Tinker Federal Credit Union as AVP/Manager of Information Services. During his tenure at both positions, he implemented multiple leading-edge systems which contributed to a significant growth in assets. He also has won several regional and national awards for excellence in technology and innovation.

In a statement, Mooney said: “I am proud to join an organization whose constant focus is on doing the right things for the right reasons for our employees and our members. Truity has some of the brightest and most talented professionals in the industry. My wife and I are very excited to begin this next chapter of our lives in the wonderful city of Bartlesville.” Mooney and his wife Paula have three children and two grandchildren.

Truity Credit Union serves over 69,000 members worldwide and has assets of nearly $853 million. Truity offers personal checking and savings accounts, auto and home loans, as well as competitive business loans for almost any purpose. Visit TruityCU.org to learn more.