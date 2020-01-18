Posted: Jan 18, 2020 7:44 AMUpdated: Jan 18, 2020 7:45 AM

Garrett Giles

At the call of the Republican State Committee, the Washington County GOP Executive Committee has set a Precinct Meeting for the purpose of selecting delegates for the Washington County Republican Convention.

OK Senator Julie Daniels, OK Representative Derrel Fincher and OK Representative Judd Strom will be the keynote speakers.

According to Joe Beffer, Washington County Chairman, the meeting, which includes all county precincts, will be held on Monday, January 20th at 6:00 p.m. at Arvest Bank, Eastside Branch meeting room, 4225 SE Adams Rd., Bartlesville. Those attending will be able to register for the county district and state conventions as delegates. Anyone unable to attend, who would like to be a delegate can email a request to the WCGOP.

Delegate requests should be submitted to info@Washingtoncountyokgop.com including the delegate’s name, address, phone number, email address and voter ID number. Deadline for delegates to sign up for the Washington County Convention is Friday January 31st, 5:00 p.m.

“In order to attend the Washington County Convention and/or the Oklahoma State GOP Convention, delegates must be signed up prior to the January deadline,” Beffer said.

The Washington County Republican Convention will be held Saturday, February 22nd, at Arvest’s Eastside Branch meeting room, 4225 Se Adams Rd. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. with the convention to convene at 10:00 a.m. U.S. Congressman Kevin Hern, District 1, will be the keynote speaker.

Additional information regarding district and state convention will be provided at a later date.