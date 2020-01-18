Posted: Jan 18, 2020 5:22 PMUpdated: Jan 18, 2020 6:43 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department released a video on Saturday around 5:20 p.m. of a possible child abduction at the Robinwood Park playground area.

The described vehicle arrived at 1:25 p.m. and an adult male is seen removing a child from the vehicle's driver side back door before carrying them to the playground. The vehicle then departs the area at 2:07 p.m. after possibly putting a child back into the vehicle on the driver's side, but the child can be heard crying or screaming before she is put into the SUV.

According to Sgt. Daniel Elkins, two 12-year-olds were coming into the park as the incident occurred. He said they then returned home and told their parents who called the police. Police then responded and went door-to-door when they were able to obtain the video.

Sgt. Elkins said they have interviewed the two 12-year-old kids, and say they have no concern at this time to believe that a child has been kidnapped. He said this is a possible parent/child situation, but they need your assistance confirming or refuting this possibility.

If you have any information about the incident at the Robinwood Park playground area, you can get in touch with the BPD at 911, or you can call 918.338.4001. No child has been reported as kidnapped at this time.

The video of the incident posted by the Bartlesville Police Department can be found here. We will have more information when it becomes available.