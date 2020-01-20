Posted: Jan 20, 2020 8:35 AMUpdated: Jan 20, 2020 9:45 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville City Council will discuss and possibly take action to approve the General Obligation Bond and Half-Cent Sales Tax Capital Projects in their next meeting.

Micah Siemers, the City of Bartlesville’s Director of Engineering, will present this item to the Council on Tuesday. The Bartlesville City Council will meet at City Hall located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave. at 7:00 p.m.