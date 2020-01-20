News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Jan 20, 2020 8:35 AMUpdated: Jan 20, 2020 9:45 AM
Council to Weigh Approval of G.O. Bond Projects, More
Garrett Giles
The Bartlesville City Council will discuss and possibly take action to approve the General Obligation Bond and Half-Cent Sales Tax Capital Projects in their next meeting.
Micah Siemers, the City of Bartlesville’s Director of Engineering, will present this item to the Council on Tuesday. The Bartlesville City Council will meet at City Hall located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave. at 7:00 p.m.
